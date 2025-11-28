Now, if there’s one thing that unites the nation, it’s a good old cheesy Christmas film (and a classic debate) – and this film manages to deliver both.

Champagne Problems landed on Netflix earlier this month, starring Minka Kelly and Tom Wozniczka.

In true festive fashion, the 90-minute rom-com follows American workaholic Sydney Price, who jets off to Paris for a business venture in the champagne world.

There, she meets Henri, and, of course, romance ensues.

Critics have been divided. Some have dubbed it an "Emily in Paris knockoff," while The Guardian awarded it just two stars for "lacking fizz."

Yet plenty of viewers are taking the film in stride, enjoying its lighthearted charm.

"Entertaining and mindless, very much enjoyed this movie, setting gorgeous," one Rotten Tomatoes user raved, where it holds a 69 per cent score. "Paris chateaux's lovely, and funnier than Hallmark movies."

Another chimed in: "It’s gorgeous. Exactly what we needed tonight. It lets you forget your problems and escape into a better world of friends and family. So good!!!"

A third called it the "best Christmas romcom I have seen in a long time," adding: "It gave The Holiday vibes and Love, Actually aesthetics. And it’s a travel one!"

The festive rom-com has also piqued the curiosity of Netflix audiences, amassing a staggering 20.5 million views and securing the number one spot on the English film list.

Champagne Problems is available to stream on Netflix now

