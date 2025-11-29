This sweet detail in Stranger Things season 5 is changing the way we watch it

The opening episodes of Stranger Things season 5 have landed on Netflix, and while we're firmly seated picking out every easter egg and clue as to how the show might end, there's one sweet detail you probably didn't pick up on that's made everyone love it even more.

Alongside familiar favourites including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) returning to the cast, there have been a couple of new additions - including kooky teacher, Miss Harris, who's responsible for the children in the now-militarised Hawkins.

She's played by Hope Hynes Love, who, until now, has had no on-screen roles, and her IMDb account "spent the last twenty years working exclusively as a professional stage actress and director".

So, just how did she land a role in one of the biggest franchises in the world?

Well, not only is she a great actor, but she is actually the former high school teacher of the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers, themselves.

Confirming her true identity on social media, they penned a love letter to their past, and what the teacher-turned-Netflix-star did for their lives growing up.

“Miss Harris is played by Hope Hynes Love. She was our high school drama teacher", Ross Duffer wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the new addition to the Stranger Things story.

“High school was rough for me and my brother. But Hope saw something in us we didn’t see in ourselves — and she helped give us the confidence to not only survive those four years, but to move to LA and chase our dreams.”

He signed off with a shoutout "to all the teachers out there making a difference", and encouraged more priority when it comes to arts in schools.

"This is BEAUTIFUL. I would cast my high school theatre teacher as well", one fan wrote in the comments of the post, which now has almost 200,000 likes.

"What a beautiful detail and gestue", another added.

"This is so special", a third echoed.

Volume One of Stranger Things season 5 is now streaming

