A new video shows Amber Heard and Johnny Depp seemingly making eye contact for the first time since the $50m defamation trial began.

The actor’s defamation case against his ex-wife has been well-publicized as proceedings continue.

In this recent footage, viewers can see Heard leaving the stand as the court prepares to break. She grabbed her water bottle as Depp stands up from his seat and walks toward the stand.

As Depp moves closer to Heard, who appears to be standing near a doorway, authorities call on the Pirates of the Caribbean star to stay back, allowing Heard space to leave the room. Depp shrugs and walks in the other direction.

Those who have seen this clip have pointed out that it looks like the two appeared to make eye contact as Depp moved towards the stand.

Cathy Russon, the Executive Producer at Law & Crime Trial Network, wrote on Twitter alongside the clip: “Moment when #AmberHeard and #JohnnyDepp almost run into each other in the courtroom at the break. They appear to make eye contact.”



Depp is suing Heard for $50 million on the grounds of defamation.

Sierra Gillespie, Executive Producer and Correspondent, also reshared the footage, saying: “BIG MOMENT #JohnnyDepp and #AmberHeard appear to make eye contact in court today.”

Earlier this week, Heard took to the witness stand for the first time on Wednesday, and people couldn't help but notice that ex-husband Depp refused to look at her.

The case, taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, concerns statements Heard made in an op-ed to the Washington Post in 2018 that described surviving domestic abuse. Although Heard never mentioned Depp by name, the public assumed he was the person Heard wrote about.

