Amber Heard took to the witness stand on Wednesday, and people couldn't help but notice ex-husband Johnny Depp refused to look at her.

The case, taking place in Fairfax, Virginia, concerns statements Heard, 36, made in an op-ed to the Washington Post in 2018 that described surviving domestic abuse. Although Heard never mentioned Depp, 58, by name, the public assumed he was the person Heard wrote about.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million on the grounds of defamation.

For the past three and a half weeks, Depp and his lawyers have presented the case against Heard and her lawyers from his perspective, arguing against the abuse allegations Heard has made.

Now it's Heard's turn. As the actress took to the stand to testify to the alleged abuse, Depp could be seen just feet away refusing to look at his ex-wife.

"Johnny hasn’t looked up at her once since she took the stand. I’m not even in the room and feel tense," Alice tweeted.

"Johnny Depp doing everything he can not to look at Amber Heard. Hasn’t looked up ONCE since she took the stand," another Twitter user wrote.

On the stand, Heard recounted the first time she met Depp and how the alleged abuse unfolded.

Her testimony comes just days after she and her lawyers motioned for a dismissal in the suit, arguing that Depp's attorneys did not present enough evidence to prove their point. The motion was denied.

