Thursday, Amber Heard took to the witness stand to testify against ex-husband Johnny Depp during the two's ongoing defamation trial.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $50 million for alleged defamation. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post claiming to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

Although Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the article, the media and public assumed the allegations were about Depp, who she had recently divorced. The two were married from 2015 to 2017.

On Wednesday, Heard took to the witness stand for the first time to testify.

Day two of Heard's testimony included anecdotes about alleged fights between the two and how Depp's drug and alcohol abuse affected her.

Multiple times during Heard's testimony, lawyers from Depp's side have called for hearsay, lack of foundation, and compound objections. Both sides have taken sidebars with Judge Penney Azcarate.

Here is everything Heard has said.

Heard describes the fight on the plane from Boston to LA

Following Heard filming with Franco, she says she got on a flight from New York to Boston to pick up Depp and then fly to LA together.

When Depp got on the plane, Heard alleged he smelt like alcohol and marijuana and began asking her questions regarding Franco. Heard says the questions about Franco began with inquiring about kissing scenes between the two and eventually got more explicit, asking about the sex scene between the two and her body.

Heard says Depp began taunting her about Franco, calling her a "slut" in front of security, and assistants on the plane.

Eventually, Heard says she moved her seat but Depp allegedly threw ice cubs and utensils at her which eventually escalated into slapping her and kicking her.

Heard says Depp then demanded oxygen tanks from the flight attendants then locked himself in the bathroom and began "howling like an animal" in the bathroom, which Heard played recordings of to the jury.

Heard says Depp 'hated, hated James Franco'



While filming The Adderall Diaries alongside James Franco, Heard says Depp was angry with her for taking the role because he believed Heard and Franco had a romantic history.

Franco and Heard co-starred in Pineapple Express in 2008.

Heard said filming the movie was "a nightmare" because of Depp's attitude. The tension between the two turned into a fight on a plane from Boston to Los Angeles.

Heard says Depp did drugs with her father at their engagement party



Heard testified that in December 2013, Depp proposed to her again in front of their families. She recalled that Depp had a period of sobriety during this time.

However, Heard alleges that Depp did drugs with her father during the engagement party. When Heard asked Depp to come down to the party, she says he told her to shut the f*** up."

Heard says Depp told her 'the only way out of this is death' in regards to a prenup



Heard told the jury that she brought up a pre-nuptial agreement with Depp and he refused to have one.

"He said if 'you ever brought one up to me or I saw it, got my hands on it, I would tear it up the one way out of this is death,'" Heard testified.

Heard describes the moment Depp asked her to marry him



Heard said she and Depp traveled to London where she was filming London Fields when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him, without a ring.

"He promised me that every day when I work up that I would wake up and he would make me smile, at least once and that would be his goal," Heard testified. "I looked into his eyes and I saw my future."

The actress testified that Depp flew her father out to ask him for her hand in marriage.

Heard says Depp did not want her to do sex scenes



During Thursday's testimony, Heard says Depp did not want her to take on sultry roles that involved sex scenes and she often had to justify her acting career by saying she was supporting her family.

She recounted that Depp told her, "you don’t need to work, kid. I’ll support you.”

Heard said she felt pressured by Depp to take on more modest roles that dressed conservatively.

Heard says Depp screamed at her for judging him

During the Tokyo stop on The Lone Ranger press tour, Heard said Depp's children noticed him drinking at a restaurant which concerned her. After confronting Depp in a hotel room, she said Depp screamed at her while his kids were next door.

"I remember it was name-calling and he eventually pass out." When asked what names he called her, Heard said "nagging b****" and "c***" were some of them.

Heard shows photos of Depp passed out

During Thursday's testimony, Heard explains to the jury that she began documenting Depp's drug and alcohol abuse because nobody would "back her up". The Aquaman actress says only loyal employees of Depp witnessed his substance abuse.

Some photos depict Depp passed out in chairs. One photo shows Depp curled up on the floor of a hotel room in Tokyo during his The Lone Ranger press tour.

