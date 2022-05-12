The defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is on hiatus this week, and Depp has ‘left America’ during the break.

The break comes as judge Penney Azcarate is attending a conference, which he informed both parties and the jury about when the trial first began.

Depp, 58, is reportedly spending the time away in Europe, according to the New York Post.

A source told the publication that the actor is spending the week off unwinding.

“Johnny is in Europe taking some time out to rest for a few days, hang out with old friends, playing music, and is taking long walks in the countryside,” the source said.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

The trial will continue on May 16, when Heard will continue giving testimony.

It comes after the court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal altercation in Australia in 2015.

As Law & Crime reporting attests, Depp will also be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case.

Meanwhile, legal experts have revealed why Depp's team fist-pumped when Heard mentioned British supermodel Kate Moss during his $50m defamation lawsuit trial.

Depp’s ex-fiance Jennifer Grey also gave her take on the trial. The Dirty Dancing actress - who was briefly engaged to Depp in the late 1980s - reminisced on their time spent together in her new memoir, Out of the Corner.

