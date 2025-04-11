JoJo Siwa's partner breaks silence over Mickey Rourke CBB comments

Earlier this week, American actor and former boxer Mickey Rourke, 72, caused a stir in the Celebrity Big Brother house after making "offensive and unacceptable" remarks directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa, 21.

Now, Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs has hit back, saying the comments made them "sick".

"Let's take out for a second the fact that I obviously have massive emotional stakes in the comments that Mickey made to Jojo by the virtue of her being my f**king partner," Ebbs said over on Instagram. "They're also rooted in misogyny and f**king violence."

They went on to call Rourke a "weasel," and said his comments were "rooted in misogyny".

"If men deem you unf**kable, they have no use for you," they continued. "If the male gaze is not a part of this situation and I have no power over you sexually – which no offence Mickey you look like a f**king foot, so you don't stand a chance with anyone anyway because you're a f**king loser - then I'm going to bully you."

To recap, the CBB incident began when Rourke asked Siwa whether she liked "boys or girls." Siwa replied that she liked girls and that her partner is non-binary.

Rourke then responded: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay any more."

Siwa quickly shut him down, saying: "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship."

Rourke later apologised and was issued a stern warning from Big Brother.

