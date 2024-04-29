Jojo Siwa explains why her dancing is so bad

JoJo Siwa is currently the talk of the internet with her new song 'Karma,' and her expressive dance moves which have both received the trolling treatment.

The song marks the beginning of Siwa's new grown-up "bad girl" era as the former child star who rose to fame on the reality series Dance Moms moves into a new stage of her career.

To mark this change, Siwa has been showing off an edgier look both in her Karma music video and at appearances, sporting star-shaped eye makeup and black lipstick which KISS bassist/singer Gene Simmons has approved of.

But the 20-year-old has since spoken out after sparking discussions online about her being too over-the-top with her dance moves - head bashing and all - which quickly turned into a TikTok dance trend in itself.



During a guest appearance on The Viall Files podcast, Siwa admitted that she looked "crazy" in the original video of her dancing that went viral.

"I have been so hard on me in the dance world," she told host Nick Viall.

"I don't think I'm a good dancer, I don't think I'm a good singer. People saying sh*t, I'm like ok you're not telling me anything I've not already told myself."

She then revealed how she knew doing the dance "overly full out" would perform well on TikTok.

"With that particular dance move, it started because I was f***ing around in the studio videoing the dance. I was like I wanna see what it looks like when do it overly full out because that s*** would sometimes do really good on TikTok."

Siwa continued: "So I did it as the choreo in 'Karma' and that's that first one that I posted where's it's like 'What the f*ck is she doing?'"

"I sent it to my mum and I was like 'Dude look at this!' I was like something about this is crack-ingested and you have to watch it twice."

"I was like, I just gotta chuck it up, I know I'm going down in flames for this one because I look crazy."

"So I chucked it up, and whaddya know, it goes nuts. So then that became a thing. I kinda had to keep doing it like that."

Well, it looks like her plan worked as Karma has been all over everyone's For You page as they attempt the "overly full out" dance themselves.

