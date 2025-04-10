It's been two days in the Celebrity Big Brother house, and there are already growing calls for one contestant to be removed: Mickey Rourke.

The American actor and former professional boxer sparked backlash during Wednesday's (9 April) episode after making "offensive and unacceptable" remarks directed at fellow housemate JoJo Siwa.

Here's everything that's happened so far:

'You won't be gay any more'

The incident began when the 72-year-old asked Siwa whether she liked "boys or girls." Siwa replied that she liked girls and that her partner is non-binary.

Rourke then responded: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay any more."

Siwa quickly shut him down, saying: "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship."

'Voting the lesbian out'

Later, while chatting in the garden with Love Island star Chris Hughes about nominations, Rourke said: "I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick."

Siwa, who overheard the comment, accused him of being "homophobic" if that was the basis for his decision.

Hughes came to Siwa's defence, telling Rourke he couldn't say things like that. Rourke's reply: "I need a f**."

Looking directly at Siwa, he added, "I'm not talking to you," prompting Hughes to step in again, saying: "Mickey, you can't say that."

"I know. I was talking about a cigarette," Rourke insisted – though the comment visibly upset the 21-year-old 'Karma' singer, who was later seen being comforted by Hughes.

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Celebrity Big Brother issues warning

While he later apologised to Siwa, Big Brother issued Rourke a stern warning in the diary room.

"Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the Big Brother house," they told him. Rourke said: "I apologise. I don't have dishonourable intentions - I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so serious. I didn't mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."





Insulting Patsy Palmer's cooking in front of her... without knowing

Rourke criticised the Celebrity Big Brother food, describing it as "not that great" – assuming that it was cooked by in-house chefs.

Siwa then informed him: "We've got to cook our own food...

"So Patsy has been cooking the whole time."

Palmer was sitting in the same room.





'Weight shaming' Donna Preston

When actress and comedian Preston was winding down for bed, wearing an LED mask to "sort out her neck wrinkles," Rourke chimed in on the action.

Rourke asked whether it was working, to which Preston said not quite yet.

"Maybe you should just run around the block instead for 10 minutes," Rourke hit back.

Preston responded, "Yeah I am getting a little turkey neck," to which Mickey quipped: "Comes with the territory... It's like what they say 'you are what you eat.'"





How have social media reacted?

Inevitably, viewers turned to X/Twitter after witnessing the "hard watch".





One person turned their attention to the rumoured amount of money Rourke was paid:





Some would much rather watch a constant stream of Palmer, who is so far proving to be unproblematic:

Michael Fabricant is looking tame in comparison, for some viewers:





Others have praised Hughes for standing up for Siwa:









One person hit back that age and humour are not excuses for his behaviour:





Meanwhile, others are convinced he has a bingo card to tick off – given the chaotic 48 hours:





You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.