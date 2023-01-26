Julia Fox praised for humble NYC apartment with 'small mouse problem'

Julia Fox has given MTV Cribs a run for their money after sharing an unfiltered glimpse into her New York apartment.

Fox said she never thought "in a million years" she would do such a video, but wanted to give "maximum transparency."

She kickstarted the TikTok, that's racked up 6.4 million views, by saying: "I know I'm going to get roasted or whatever, but hopefully someone can watch this and think, 'Okay, maybe I'm not doing so bad.'"

The 32-year-old first showed the living space which doubles up as her bedroom so she could create space for a "playroom" for her son, Valentino.

She went on to show her gold-bordered mirror, which she called her "nostalgia corner" with sentimental snaps of her son and friends she had lost over the years.

Fox then walked through the hallway, which had a small whiteboard for Valentino's schedule, before heading into his room where she "put the most effort" in decorating.

She later admitted that "excessive displays of wealth" make her feel "icky," adding: "Especially people who have really big houses." She called elaborate homes "wasteful" considering "there's so many homeless people in this country."

Fox also acknowledged a "small mouse problem," jokingly expressing her gratitude for cleaning up the crumbs at night.





@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰









The model was inundated with thousands of comments that praised her "realness" and for sharing her "beautiful place."

One person, who said they felt "seen," wrote: "You’re apartment is literally my apartment."

Another fan added: "I love this so much it's so normal and lived in!!!!"

A third said the viral clip was a breath of fresh air, writing: "So nice to see that your place is not curated museum-like flat, but a really cosy place where you actually live and enjoy."

Meanwhile, one viewer who thought it was "amazing," wrote: "I get so anxious about my home not looking perfectly 'curated.' So nice to see a beautiful yet lived in space."

