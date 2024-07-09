Julia Fox opens up about her sexuality: 'Sorry boys'

Did Julia Fox just come out on TikTok?

The model and Down the Drain author went viral on Monday (8 July) for opening up about her sexuality. It all started when the star stitched a humourous clip by TikTok comedian Gracin (@emgwaciedawgie).

"I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, Aw, you hate that man. You literally hate him," Gracin said.



In response, Fox quipped: "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Um, won’t happen again."

The clip shared on Fox's page was immediately inundated with comments from fans.

"Julia Fox lesbian content is like my exact fyp," one wrote, while another added: The 'won't happen again' was so perfect and so final."

"LOVE YOU JULIA WE’RE SO HAPPY TO HAVE YOU," a third added.

Meanwhile, many more hailed her an "icon."





Earlier this year, Fox sat down with Cosmopolitan for a game of 'Cheap Shots'.

From being banned from Bloomingdales for stealing, allowing a "hot junkie" to move in with her who "stole everything that wasn't nailed down" to her Ivana Trump impression – nothing was off the cards.

Fox, who previously dated Kanye 'Ye' West, was asked which one of her exes was the "most cringe," to which she hit back "all of them."

"They’re all really embarrassing. From my baby daddy…to the other one," she continued, seemingly hinting at Ye.

She did give the most cringe crown to her "drug-dealer boyfriend that kidnapped me when I was in high school and didn’t let me leave his house. Cringe!"

