Kanye West, 45, was spotted arm in arm with a mystery woman this week after sparking outrage around his anti-Semitic tweet.

The pair have been seen together on several occasions over the last few days, including celebrity restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica and at a cinema in Hollywood to watch Triangle of Sadness.

The model, who has since been identified as Juliana Nalú, 24, joined the rapper in sporting an all-black ensemble – though, Nalú added a pop of white with a hat reading "2024". Some suggested it hinted at West's presidential run in two years.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Before the two got inside West's SUV, West signed some autographs for fans.





Who is Juliana Nalú?

Nalú is a 24-year-old model from Rio de Janeiro who now lives in Los Angeles.

She's signed with several modelling agencies, including Mix Models, MGM Models and Elite Model Management, and has recently walked her first fashion show in Milan for the clothing brand 6 PM.

It's not clear how she and West met, but they were spotted in Paris recently around the same time.









Celebrities have recently hit back at West following his shocking anti-Semitic tweet.

In a post that Twitter has since removed, Kanye wrote: "I'm a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."



He added: "The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.

"You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Jamie Lee Curtis said: "Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide."

Comedian Sarah Silverman and Frozen star Josh Gad have also hit back against the rapper's outburst.

"Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud," Silverman tweeted.

West was later locked out of his Twitter account, with a spokesman saying: "The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter's policies."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

