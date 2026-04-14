Hailey Bieber shares behind-the-scenes look at Justin's emotional comeback

Justin Bieber's highly anticipated return to the stage at Coachella was a family affair, with his son Jack Blues proudly displaying a "Biebercella" temporary tattoo on his forearm. The sweet detail emerged from a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos shared by Bieber's wife, Hailey, offering a glimpse into the pop star's intimate and nostalgic set in Indio, California.

Among the shared moments, one video captured Hailey and Jack watching Bieber's rehearsals, dancing and waving their arms as the model held their young son. Other images showed the couple backstage by a car, with Bieber cradling Jack, and a close-up of the "Biebercella" tattoo.

Hailey captioned the carousel with an emotional message: "Such a special weekend. nobody will ever know even an ounce of what it’s taken to get here. So grateful for this beautiful life. SO proud. let’s do it all again!!!!"

The Saturday night performance marked Bieber's first major gig in four years. The pop icon delivered a unique set, largely spent sitting in front of a laptop, singing along to YouTube music videos of his early hits, including 'Baby', 'Never Say Never', and 'Sorry'. This format appeared to be a nod to the platform that launched his career, further enhanced by the inclusion of home videos from his childhood at age 12.

The show, attended by a host of celebrities including Timothee Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Leonardo DiCaprio, proved to be somewhat controversial but garnered significant praise from fellow artists. Musician Lizzo was among those who lauded the performance, taking to Instagram to share her admiration.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer wrote: "I watched a pop star who grew up in front of the world fully transcend into his artistry last night. I watched someone who gave us his all, his whole life... finally nourish himself. I have no pictures or videos because I was fully present in the moment. Justin invited us and whoever chose to come with him was blessed with a beautiful ride. When you use your gift for God, it will make people uncomfortable. But that’s OK because the ones who stick beside you will feel the love. Thank you."