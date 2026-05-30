Pope Leo praised for AI intervention: ‘Silicon Valley is having a meltdown'

Pope Leo XIV, who has already made headlines for his feuding with US president Donald Trump’s administration, has now turned his attention to the heavy and topical subject matter that is artificial intelligence (AI), and social media users are once again throwing their support behind the religious leader.

In a tweet shared on Friday, the pontiff wrote: “Artificial intelligences do not undergo experiences, do not possess a body, do not feel joy or pain, do not mature through relationships, and do not know from within what love, work, friendship or responsibility mean.

“Nor do they have a moral conscience, since they do not judge good and evil, grasp the ultimate meaning of situations, or bear responsibility for consequences.

“They may imitate or even simulate, but they do not understand what they produce, for they lack the affective, relational, and spiritual perspective through which human beings grow in wisdom.”

The comments are taken from the Pope’s first major text or ‘encyclical letter’ shared earlier this week, titled Magnifica Humanitas, and X/Twitter users are loving Pope Leo’s musings on this particular hot topic:

“Just followed the Pope… relapsed catholic,” wrote one:

Former software engineer John Doomer said the Pope “just dropped the theological patch notes for the entire AI industry”:

And ex-Obama staffer and congressional candidate Christopher Hale tweeted: “Silicon Valley is having a meltdown in the comments”:

If you fancy reading the whole thing for yourself, Pope Leo’s full encyclical – comprising five chapters and a conclusion – can be found on the Vatican’s official website.

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