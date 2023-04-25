Kai Cenat returns to Twitch following week long ban

Kai Cenat has returned to Twitch seven days after being banned from the platform.

The 21-year-old, who is the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, has yet to comment on his absence.

On April 17 he wrote the words “BANNED” on Twitter after being kicked off Twitch. Since then, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding the cause of the ban. Cenat has yet to comment publicly about the cause.

The streamer had previously been rumoured to be planning a move to rival streaming site Kick.

Dexerto reported that the streamer was temporarily kicked off from the platform due to “simulated sexual activity” during a GTA RP session.

Since he’s been away, Cenat has received support from none other than Nicki Minaj, who made it clear that she thinks the site should “let the boy rock”.

Minaj went live and spoke about wanting to help him – even offering to collaborate with Kai.

“I’m gonna get cute. I’m gonna dress up nice and cute and I’m gonna go on live with him, and speak to him if that’s cool with him,” she said.

“Let me reach out to him and stuff because I really like him. I really like him a lot,” she added.

Maybe now he’s back on the platform, we’ll get to see Cenat and Minaj team up on Twitch.

It wouldn’t be the first time that Cenat welcomed a famous name on his stream, after Adele made a surprise cameo recently.

