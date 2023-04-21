Kai Cenat gets backing from Nicki Minaj following Twitch ban

Kai Cenat clearly has admirers in high places, after Nicki Minaj came out fighting for the Twitch streamer following his ban from the platform.

Cenat, the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, was kicked out of his account and wrote on Twitter on Monday (April 17): “BANNED.”

The 21-year-old is the biggest name of the site with 4.9 million followers, and it’s been the biggest news in the streaming community this week.

A message on his channel reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

According to Dexerto, sources told the publication that the ban was due to “repeated explicit simulated sexual activity in GTA.”

Cenat has yet to return to the platform, and Minaj has made it clear that the think the site should “let the boy rock”.

Minaj went live and spoke about wanting to help him – even offering to collaborate with Kai.

“I’m gonna get cute. I’m gonna dress up nice and cute and I’m gonna go on live with him, and speak to him if that’s cool with him,” she said.

“Let me reach out to him and stuff because I really like him. I really like him a lot,” she added.

Twitch, make it happen.

It wouldn’t be the first musician that Cenat would have welcomed on his stream.

Just a few days before being kicked off the platform, Cenat welcomed a surprise guest on his stream – none other than Adele.

