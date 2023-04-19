Why has Kai Cenat been banned from Twitch?

Kai Cenat, the most-subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, has been banned from the platform.

Cenat said he’d been kicked off the platform in a Twitter post on Monday (April 17), simply writing: “BANNED.”

He’s been the biggest name on the site after recently overtaking subscriber records held by Ludiwg and Ninja, with 4.9 million followers.

A message on his channel reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Further details have yet to be revealed, but according to this message it’s clear that Twitch is claiming Cenat broke their rules.

It comes amid rumours that the streamer could be moving to Kick, which is an emerging streaming platform.

People have been speculating about the latest development, and some think it could have something to do with Cenat’s recent stunt.

Twitch/Kai Cenat





Cenat filmed himself driving a motorbike inside his house, crashing into the desk he uses to stream.

Given that Twitch streamer JinnyTTY was previously banned for dangerous driving on a scooter while streaming, some fans believe this could explain his ban.

However according to Dexerto, sources told the publication that the ban was due to “repeated explicit simulated sexual activity in GTA.”



The reports also claim that the ban will be temporary.

Just a few days before being kicked off the platform, Cenat welcomed a surprise guest on his stream – none other than Adele.

The 21-year-old was joined by Rich Paul, LeBron James' agent in a recent Twitch stream and was starstruck when the singer made a brief surprise cameo.

Paul who is reportedly engaged to the 'Easy on Me' singer received a Facetime call from his partner while he was live with Cenat.

indy100 has contacted Twitch for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.