Who is Kai Trump? 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump and new golf YouTube star

Kai Trump is the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump and a new golf YouTube star.

Everyone knows that Donald Trump is a golf fan, with numerous stories emerging of his shameless cheating , and his own game filmed for a new video with Bryson DeChambeau but it’s a lesser-known fact that his teenage granddaughter Kai Madison Trump is making a name for herself in the sport.

Who is Kai Trump?

18-year-old Kai is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump – the pair divorced in 2018.

Kai was born in 2007 and is the controversial former president’s eldest grandchild. She previously gave a speech at the Republican National Convention .

Like plenty of other teens her age, Kai is active on social media and has used her YouTube channel and other platforms to show off her golfing prowess to her hundreds of thousands of followers.

In March last year, the teen won a ladies’ club championship at her grandfather’s golf course, according to the New York Post and appears to be taking the sport pretty seriously.

Across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, primarily with the username @kaitrumpgolfer, she posts videos demonstrating her golf game, drawing praise from many Trump supporters.

Other posts on her Instagram also show the teen doing strength training under the instruction of a personal trainer.

Kai Trump Vs Grant Horvat (Stroke Play) www.youtube.com

The teen previously appeared in a new golf video with prominent YouTube influencer in the sport, Grant Horvat.

In the footage, the pair went head to head in a golf match at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

She travelled with Donald Trump to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black on September 26 and also appeared on the South Lawn with the President to launch the latest in the long list of Trump merch lines, featuring sweatshirts with her name or initials on them, costing $130 each.

