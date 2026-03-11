What are the critics saying about new Ryan Gosling sci-fi film 'Project Hail Mary'?

Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi film is already being described as an "early contender for film of the year" and "one of the best sci-fi films of the decade."

The film star plays science teacher Ryland Grace, who "wakes up on a spaceship with no recollection of who he is or how he got there," reads the synopsis of the movie, based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Andy Weir.

"As his memory slowly returns, he soon discovers he must solve the riddle behind a mysterious substance that's causing the sun to die out. As details of the mission unravel, he calls on his scientific training and sheer ingenuity -- but he may not have to do it alone."

Alongside Gosling, the cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub and the film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

What are critics saying?

Ahead of its cinema release, Project Mary has received favourable reviews from critics, and at the time of writing, its critics' score sits at an impressive 96 per cent on film and TV review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes, while on X/Twitter DiscussingFilm called it "one of the best sci-fi films of the decade."

The Independent''s Clarisse Loughrey gave the film four stars and wrote, "Here’s a film that’s about as effervescently likeable as it can get... It’s an alchemically perfected blend of past sci-fi greats, with a good dose of Spielberg and Kubrick – familiar without feeling exhausted."

"To write more about the pleasures and pains of 'Project Hail Mary' would be a disservice to what’s most entertaining and satisfying about the film: watching it unfold, enjoying the process, accepting the mission, asking the big questions," Indie Wire's Kate Erbland wrote, grading the film an A-.

Deadline's Pete Hammond noted, "A movie made for IMAX, Project Hail Mary is mission accomplished, an entertaining and engaging piece of science fiction that suggests even though we may be worlds apart, in order to save us from ourselves we must band together now more than ever."

"Project Hail Mary isn’t just a welcome return for Lord and Miller as film directors; it’s also the first great movie of 2026," Collider's Ross Bonaime said in his review, scoring the film a 9/10.

"Guaranteed to melt all but the iciest of hearts, Project Hail Mary is an early contender for film of the year," said Mark Cassidy of ComicBookMovie's in his five-star review.

When is the film out?

Film fans don't have too long to wait to see Project Hail Mary as it comes out in cinemas on March 20.

