Critics of Donald Trump are focusing on a potentially telling quote from a recent speech, claiming that the president could already be looking to play the blame game over the decision to launch strikes on Iran.

Speaking in front of the media this week, Trump said about Iran: “The regime’s intention was to use this exponentially growing ballistic missile threat to make it virtually impossible to prevent them from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“The situation was very quickly approaching the point of no return, and the U.S. found it intolerable.”

Trump then went on to mention the names of Stephen Miller, Jared Kushner, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio, and said that from what they told him, Trump believed the US was at risk of an attack from Iran.

Critics on social media claimed Trump may have thrown the four men 'under the bus' with the comments.

One wrote: "There goes Stephen Miller, Jared Kushner, Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio — right under the bus."

"Holy cow. He is throwing them under the bus in such a bad way. This is amazing!" another commented.

Others took issue with the idea of taking advise from them at all.

One wrote: "Trump says the decision to bomb Iran came after advice from Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff and Pete Hegseth.

"A real estate developer. A television host. And the president’s son-in-law.

"Not intelligence chiefs. Not military command.

"The Middle East and the global economy now lives with the consequences of that advice."

Journalist and commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote: "Two possible things going on here: 1) Trump, the man-child, was manipulated into this war by people around him with their own political (Rubio), financial (Witkoff/Kushner), religious (Hegseth) agendas. 2) Trump is trying to divert the blame for this unpopular war onto others."

