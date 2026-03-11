A new report has claimed that the US military allegedly spent an eye-watering $9 million on crab legs and lobster in the months before the Iran war.

Safe to say, the news has not gone down well on social media.

A new analysis published by government watchdog Open the Books also stated that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also authorized the $100,000 purchase of a Steinway & Sons grand piano for the Air Force chief of staff’s home.

The spending review found that in the month of September alone, which marked the end of the 2025 fiscal year, the Defense Department spent $6.9 million in total on lobster tail and $2 million on Alaskan king crab, according to the government watchdog.

In 2025, the department also spent more than $7.4 million on lobster tail across the months of March, May, June and October.

Hegseth also spent approximately $15.1 million on ribeye steak in September, $124,000 for new ice cream machines, and $139,224 on doughnut orders.

The findings, especially in a time when people are seeing the cost of living shoot up, have sparked outrage on social media.

Some simply listed the figures and let them speak for themselves.

One commentator wrote: "People on food stamps aren't the problem. Its the insatiably greedy rich dudes."

Commentator Covie took issue with messaging on the cost of living from the US government, writing: "Out here telling you to eat liver and one piece of broccoli while they spend $6.5 million on lobster tail and $15 million on ribeye steak."

Covie's comments were seemingly referencing Brooke Rollins, President Donald Trump’s Agriculture secretary, who back in January defended her suggestion that Americans on a budget should eat a piece of broccoli and a piece of chicken for dinner.

Read more here:

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.