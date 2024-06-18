Kanye West makes unexpected appearance at 'Wangmania' wrestling event in Tokyo

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at a wrestling event in Japan – and fans were certainly surprised.

Footage of Ye in the ring miming 'TALKING' alongside Ty Dolla $ign has surfaced online, with some asking: "What the hell is going on?"



This isn't the first time pop culture has poured into wrestling, with Saweetie making a surprise appearance at a Sukeban event in LA. Rapper Sexxy Red also recently hosted the recent WWE NXT Battleground show in Las Vegas.

Despite footage suggesting Ye randomly cropped up at a wrestling show, it turns out it was a part of fashion designer Alexander Wang's event 'Wangmania' with Joshi promotion TJPW.

The event on Monday (17 June) was said to include performances and fashion figures in attendance. It also included a TJPW match, pitting Mizuki & Nao Kakuta vs. Miyu Yamashita & Yuki Kamifuku.

One confused fan wrote: "Wrestling is so up right now lol because WTF?"

Another simply penned: "That is so random."

It comes after Ye hit back at explosive claims hit back at explosive claims from his former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta who alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.



Pisciotta claimed she received explicit text messages from the rapper, and in one incident, he allegedly masturbated in front of her.

A legal representative for Ye told Indy100 that Pisciotta's allegations are "baseless" and that the rapper will be filing a lawsuit against Pisciotta, "who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."

They also claimed the reason behind her termination was "for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct."

