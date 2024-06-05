Kanye West strongly responds to Lauren Pisciotta's 'baseless' sexual harassment claims

Kanye West has hit back at explosive claims from his former Yeezy employee Lauren Pisciotta who alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

In court documents obtained by US media outlets, Pisciotta claimed she was hired as his "Executive Assistant/Personal Assistant" in 2021 for $1 million (£781,450) a year, under the premise she was available to him "24-7".

Pisciotta claims she had worked in the music industry for 15 years and had contributed towards three songs on Ye's album Donda.

She also worked as a content creator on OnlyFans, where she was said to be making an additional $1 million. Ye allegedly asked her to delete the account for $1 million to be more "God like".

She also claimed she received explicit text messages from the rapper, and in one incident, he allegedly masturbated in front of her.

In one explicit text message detailed in Rolling Stone, Ye allegedly wrote: "See my problem is I be wanting to f*** but then after I f*** I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f****ed while I’m f****ing them," before adding: "Then I want her to cheat on me."



Pisciotta also alleged Ye would call her under the pretence it was work-related, and instead, masturbate.

Another alleged incident saw Pisciotta on an overnight flight to Paris with the rapper and fellow Yeezy employees. Her claims allege he would need to talk to her in a separate room, before lying down on his bed masturbating as she sat on the chair opposite.

A legal representative for Ye told Indy100, Pisciotta's allegations are "baseless" and that the rapper will be filing a lawsuit against Pisciotta, "who actively pursued him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits, then engaged in blackmail and extortion when her advances were rejected."

Before her termination as an assistant, the legal rep claimed "Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved."

They also claimed the reason behind her termination was "for being unqualified, demanding unreasonable sums of money (including a $4 million annual salary) and numerous documented incidents of her lascivious, unhinged conduct."

"During her employment, Ms. Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours," they continued, before detailing an alleged graphic conversation: "On one occasion, Pisciotta boasted how the best moment of her life was when she was being ejaculated on by a soccer player while simultaneously texting her boss."

Ye's legal rep claimed Pisciotta's alleged "sexual coercion" for "not only money but material items, namely Hermes Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery" is "well documented."

"Upon having her advances rebuked, Pisciotta's blackmail demands have gone from $60M last year to $50M in last week's frivolous filing," they continued in the lengthy statement. "It is evident that Ms. Pisciotta leveraged her association with Ye and his company, and her proximity to him, to seek material gains, clout, and employment through inappropriate means."

They continued: "Her initial attempt at a lawsuit for unlawful termination gained no media traction, leading her to fabricate headlines following threats of blackmail and extortion."

The legal rep concluded: "Ye isn’t the only celebrity targeted by Pisciotta. Jay Leno is suing her for stealing his chin."

Indy100 has contacted Pisciotta for comment.

