JPMorgan Chase allegedly closed the bank account of a business owned by rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, and right-wingers are not happy about it.

West has been at the centre of a number of controversies recently after attending a fashion show wearing a “White Lives Matter” top and sharing an “antisemitic” tweet leading to the suspension of his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

News of JPMorgan Chase ending its “banking relationship” with West's company Yeezy LLC was shared by the right-wing figure Candace Owens who shared a copy of an alleged letter sent from the bank to the rapper. It is unclear if the letter is genuine.

Owens wrote: “Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank.

“I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

The news didn’t go down well with right-wingers, as some have suggested he has come to be viewed as one of their own due to his extreme views and his fearlessness in expressing them.

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy went on a bizarre rant about how she thinks the move is “part of [a] master plan” to bring Chinese credit systems to the US through your “woke bank”.

She wrote: “All part of masterplan to implement Chinese social credit score system in the USA.

“Coming for U next - through your woke bank, PayPal, other financial platforms & 90k new IRS agents. Debanking already happening to lesser known conservatives.”

Fellow right-winger Marjorie Taylor Greene also waded in, tweeting: “Did any of the people that burned cities & rioted in 2020 get their bank accounts canceled like @catturd2 & @kanyewest?

“Whether you agree or not with a person, canceling people’s ability to buy & sell based on their speech is political warfare and proves free speech is dead.”

But, others supported to bank’s decision to stop doing business with an alleged anti-semite.

indy100 has contacted JPMorgan Chase for comment.