Kanye West confesses ‘love’ for Jonah Hill after making him ‘like Jewish people again’

Kanye West appears to have addressed his previous antisemitic comments with a bizarre Instagram post, saying that Jonah Hill made him “like Jewish people again”.

The rapper was previously banned from Twitter and Instagram in late 2022 over a number of antisemitic comments, which also saw him dropped from brand partnerships with both Adidas and Balenciaga.

West posted the film poster from 21 Jump Street, which Hill starred in alongside Channing Tatum in 2012.

He added the caption: “Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again.

“No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

He went on to say: “No Christian can be labelled antisemite knowing Jesus is a Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you.”

Hill has not yet responded to the post publicly.

West previously appeared on right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s InfoWars show and said that he “likes” Adolf Hitler.

Jones interviewed West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. During the interview, Jones had attempted to make West say that he did not believe that the rapper was a Nazi.

“You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised,” he had said during the interview, in which he seemed visibly embarrassed by the rapper’s comments.

Jones said the rapper had a “Hitler fetish” and as the show cut to a commercial break, the Infowars host told him he did not like Nazis or Hitler. But West replied saying, “I like Hitler”.

