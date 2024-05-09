Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears as Kris Jenner reveals health scare

Kris Jenner has revealed that doctors found a "little tumour" following a health scan.

In the recent trailer for season five of The Kardashians, attention was turned to the 68-year-old's medical results.

"I had my scan, they found a cyst and like a little tumour," she told the family, with Kylie Jenner becoming visibly emotional and breaking down in tears.

A shot also shows Jenner's partner Corey Gamble with his head in his hand.

No further details have been shared about the Momager's health scare, but the teaser hints at more being revealed in the upcoming series, set to drop on 23 May.

"Kris Jenner found what ???? Baby please this no I won’t allow this," one person responded to the new trailer, while another added: "The way I chose to ignore that bc NOPE! I refuse to believe."

Elsewhere, Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her "terrifying" fetal surgery ahead of the birth of her and Travis Barker's son Rocky.

Last September, the Lemme founder turned to Instagram with a poignant post reading: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

She continued: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

