Katie Price and fiancé Carl Woods headed to Thailand following her recent court appearance. However, attention has since been turned to her choice of footwear: Crocs – with heels.

Price, 44, kept it casual on the Koh Samui outing as the pair updated their wardrobes with a shopping trip to H&M. Price sported a white Ralph Lauren dress, a small Gucci bumbag and what appears to be Balenciaga Crocs.

Ahead of the couple's trip, Price pleaded guilty to breaching the five-year order not to contact ex-husband Kieran Hayler’s fiancee Michelle Penticost. She was handed an 18-month community order to carry out 170 hours of unpaid work.



The judge said: "In my judgment, this offence was committed out of anger.

"The words you used were highly offensive and inflammatory, so the breach cannot be considered minor.

‘"In my judgment, balancing the aggravating and mitigating factors, the appropriate sentence is a medium-level community order."

The Marmite of shoe has made a comeback in recent months – and now Balenciaga has chimed in on the fun by adding a heel. At £450 ($625), the questionable footwear has been spotted amongst celebrities and influencers – but social media still isn't having it.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"If the fact that $650 Balenciaga crocs with a heel exists doesn't convince you that rich people have too much money idk what will," one joked, while another added: "If you buy the Balenciaga x Crocs heel you are absolutely one of the dumbest people on the planet and I do make the rules."

"If I ever see someone in those Balenciaga heel crocs I’mma have to kick em in the ankle," a third said.

It is said that the OnlyFans model had already booked her holiday before attending court. Taking to Instagram, Price said: "Started filming today my new travel TV show. Lots of stops to do, lots of adventures and can’t wait until airs. I’m so lucky I get jobs abroad."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.