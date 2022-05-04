Katy Perry went all-out with the Disney theme on American Idol this week, with an amazingly realistic Little Mermaid costume.

And given that mermaids can’t walk, she had to be carried to the judge’s chair to start the show.

But finned tails and swivel chairs are a dangerous combination, and as host Ryan Seacrest was talking a sudden thud and commotion could be heard.

The camera quickly panned around and showed her flailing on the floor, as fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan desperately tried to help her.

Richie grabbed at the tip of her ‘tail’, as Bryan held her arms trying to get her uprighted.

Seacrest rushed over asking: “Are you OK? Are you OK?”

Sounding relieved, he then told the audience: “She’s alright, she’s alright!”

The audience broke out into a chant of ‘Katy, Katy’ as she returned to judging duties.

Perry always dresses to impress on the show’s Disney night, dressing as Cinderella, Snow White, Ursula, Mrs Dumbo and Tinker Bell since becoming a judge in 2018.

Given wardrobe malfunctions are nothing new for her, it's probably best to choose a costume with legs, next time.

She quickly swapped her costume for a black Oscar de la Renta gown for Monday’s Met Gala - where she had another mishap and got her foot stuck in a vent.

