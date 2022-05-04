Katy Perry gets foot stuck in vent at the Met Gala and her reaction is everything

Katy Perry played off an awkward moment in the best way possible when her high heel got stuck in a metal grate at the Met Gala.

Several men could be seen trying to free her foot when the incident happened as she was reportedly on route to an afterparty with Bella Hadid.

"Oh no, no!" she could be heard saying in a video.

"She’s beauty and she’s grace," someone can be heard saying in the background, to which Katy sharply responds, "She’s also got her foot stuck in a vent!"

