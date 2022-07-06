Everyone's favourite actor Keanu Reeves has been called a “class act” for engaging with a young fan at the airport.

The Canadian star is well-known for being a lovely guy off-camera and he once again proved it after a heartwarming moment with the boy.

Sharing the experience on Twitter, TV producer Andrew Kimmel who witnessed it said that Reeves happily obliged the who had asked for an autograph and continued to talk with him at baggage claim.

Kimmel explained: “Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…”

He continued the thread with examples of the questions asked: “Kid: Why were you in London?

“KR: Filming a documentary.

“Kid: I saw online you were at the Grand Prix (pronouncing the x)

“KR: Yes, the Grand Prix (in a French accent, without correcting him). F1! Race cars!

“Kid: Do you drive?

“KR: Not F1, but I like riding motorcycles.”

Kimmel explained that eventually, the young boy ran out of questions to fire at Reeves, so the actor then grilled the boy back.

He wrote: “By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him.

“Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?”

Kimmel said: “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight.

“I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Responding to the heartwarming thread, fans reiterated how much of a gem Reeves is.

One person wrote: “Keanu Reeves being wholesome as usual.”

Another demanded: “Protect Keanu Reeves at all costs.”



Someone else claimed: “Keanu remains undefeated at being awesome.”

