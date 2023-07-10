The internet has been criticising Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson after he publicly shamed an outfit she wore to an Usher concert, but Palmer has been praised by fans for her unbothered response.

After Twitter account RNB RADAR posted a video of Usher serenading the Nope star as she wore a black bodysuit under a sheer polka dot dress, Jackson, with who she shares a baby with, quoted the Tweet writing “it’s the outfit tho… you a mom.”

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a heater he is.” Jackson said in an attempt to defend his earlier comments. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

However, social media was unsatisfied with his explanation and continued to criticise him:

Whilst some pointed out Jackson’s hypocrisy in his statement:

Supporters of Palmer also went to troll Jackson on his Instagram, leaving comments such as “you’re a father, please delete this” and “it’s the outfit tho, you a dad” under shirtless pictures of him.

Whilst Palmer hasn’t directly addressed her boyfriend’s comments, she did post on Instagram numerous images of herself in the outfit and fans loved it.

Many wrote comments such as: “Don’t let baby daddy dictate what you wear! Put that sh** on!!!”, “Keke said ‘so anyways’”, “She said yeah yeah yeah, whatever”.

