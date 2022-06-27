Kendall Jenner posted a completely butt naked photo on her Instagram after her reported break-up from basketball player boyfriend, Devin Booker.

Taking to her account on Sunday (26 June), Jenner posted a carousel of images - the first of which was the model in the nude - further proving that she is handling her rumoured break-up with ease.

Followed by the caption of a hugging face emoji, Jenner can be seen lying front-down on a sun lounger, showing off her rear as she basks in the sun.

The other photos on the carousel show her riding her horse, taking a drive as the sun was setting, and eating sushi.

Fans and celebrity pals took to the comments of her post to share their appreciation for the views.

One wrote, “I mean (fire emoji),” while another, who commented on Jenner’s food, added: “I need sushi now.”

“Love me some break-up posts,” a third wrote.

A fourth added: “You got me zooming in on my phone.”

Someone else quipped: “What my Barbie used to look like when I’d lose her clothes after experimenting with different outfits.”

Last week, the news that Jenner and Booker ended their relationship after two years erupted.

The couple had remained private about their relationship, with Jenner noting the decision to be low-key during a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021.

“I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest,” she told host Andy Cohen during that reunion. “I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.”

