Kendall Jenner continues naked dress trend with topless illusion

Kendall Jenner has stunned the internet with a modern twist on the classic little black dress.

In a string of posts to her Instagram Stories, the supermodel continued the 'naked dress' trend with a glamorous David Koma mini dress – fresh off the runway.

The staple piece gives the illusion of Jenner being topless, when in fact, there is a delicate neckline with two petals attached to her chest.

The 27-year-old's post was soon shared to Twitter where people flooded the photo with praise.

"Mother is MOTHERING," one fan wrote, while another added: "Kendall Jenner the woman you are."

A third wrote: "The Kendall Jenner SERVE."

It comes after she and rumoured romance Bad Bunny became an instant internet meme when the pair were spotted at Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles last month.

During the game attention turned to their interaction at the game which some have called an ick "personified."

While it's unclear what the rapper whispered to the reality star, her face said it all.

The footage passed over to TikTok, where users attempted to lip-read their conversation.

One viral clip by @maferdioses1 suggested Bad Bunny said: "Do you wanna go home after the game, you and me, is that possible or not?"

The TikToker then believes Jenner responded: "We can do whatever."





@maferdioses1 I think that’s what he’s saying, just like benito talks, sloooowly #badbunny #kendalljenner #kardashians #lipreading #celebrities





One fellow TikToker commented: "Out of all the others I saw I think you are right."

Meanwhile, another user suggested: "He's asking about dropping her friend off after the game (girl next to her) and Kendall says we can drive her."

