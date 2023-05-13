Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have become an instant 'mansplaining' meme

The celebrity world loves nothing more than when two famous good-looking people get together and create a new power couple.

Whereas the internet loves nothing more when that famous couple becomes an instant meme.

This year we've already had Taylor Swift and Matty Healy memes as well as Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner memes.

Well, now Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner has been given the meme treatment thanks to her new squeeze, Puerta Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

The pair were at Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles on Friday and a moment between caught the internet's imagination.

As Bad Bunny leaned over to tell Kendall something the model and reality TV star did her best to listen. Although it's unlikely we'll ever know what the two said to each other it turned into a new spin on the classic mansplaining meme.









The meme soon found it's way onto wrestling Twitter with many making reference to Bad Bunny's recent match (yes, he actually wrestles now) against Damien Priest at WWE Backlash.

















Even more obscure takes were available.













Incidentally, Bad Bunny, 29, has proven himself to be pretty adept at the wrestling game having impressed since his debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 and even competed in last year's Royal Rumble match.

No word on if Kendall will soon be involved in WWE but time will tell.

