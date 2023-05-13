Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have become an instant 'mansplaining' meme

The celebrity world loves nothing more than when two famous good-looking people get together and create a new power couple.
Whereas the internet loves nothing more when that famous couple becomes an instant meme.
This year we've already had Taylor Swift and Matty Healy memes as well as Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner memes.
Well, now Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner has been given the meme treatment thanks to her new squeeze, Puerta Rican rapper Bad Bunny.
The pair were at Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles on Friday and a moment between caught the internet's imagination.
As Bad Bunny leaned over to tell Kendall something the model and reality TV star did her best to listen. Although it's unlikely we'll ever know what the two said to each other it turned into a new spin on the classic mansplaining meme.
\u201cLmao Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner recreating this meme \ud83d\ude02\u201d— John Keil (@John Keil) 1683951276
The meme soon found it's way onto wrestling Twitter with many making reference to Bad Bunny's recent match (yes, he actually wrestles now) against Damien Priest at WWE Backlash.
\u201cso then savio vega came out and he used to be kwang do you remember kwang?\u201d— james mckenna? (@james mckenna?) 1683951004
\u201cThe LWO. They used to be a minor stable in WCW that Rey Mysterio didn\u2019t want to join but Triple H revived it for nostalgia and treats them like a big deal and now Rey Mysterio is the leader. That\u2019s the group I\u2019m in.\u201d— Jeremy Lambert (@Jeremy Lambert) 1683951443
\u201cAnd then I pinned Damien Priest after giving him a Canadian Destroyer.\u201d— Ryan Silapan (@Ryan Silapan) 1683950649
Even more obscure takes were available.
\u201c\u201c\u2026so Frank Dux is now super pissed that Chong Li stomped on Ray Jackson\u2019s head and stole his headband, and so he\u2019s just sort of wondering around the city thinking about it, thinking about how he\u2019s gonna avenge him. So anyway, the fight between Dux and Chong Li starts and\u2026\u201d\u201d— Shea Serrano (@Shea Serrano) 1683988589
\u201cthey met in a princeton chatroom & fell in love at the halloween dance. sam was wearing a mask but you could tell it was her. her evil stepsisters leaked their chats at the pep rally but austin ames didn\u2019t want to be with diner girl. they ended up kissing & ending the drought.\u201d— maha (@maha) 1683952558
\u201c\u201cThe NHL really let Steve Kozari and Chris Lee call another playoff game\u201d #letsgooilers #vegasborn \u201d— Alex Micheletti (@Alex Micheletti) 1683953973
Incidentally, Bad Bunny, 29, has proven himself to be pretty adept at the wrestling game having impressed since his debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 and even competed in last year's Royal Rumble match.
No word on if Kendall will soon be involved in WWE but time will tell.
