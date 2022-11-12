Kendall Jenner took to Instagram earlier this week with a series of snaps strolling around New York City. But one photo, in particular, was the subject of mockery with fans claiming that the supermodel was pretending to read.

In a post that racked up a healthy 3.5 million likes, the 27-year-old was pictured in a bookshop with a book under her arm while seemingly reading the blurb of another.

Fans of The Kardashians star soon turned to the comments to debate whether the photo was candid – or plandid.

One brutal critic wrote, "Don't act like you read," while another judgemental Instagrammer added: "Lol she wants us to believe she actually reads books."

A third quizzed: "But are u really reading thooooo?"

While another chimed in: "She ain't reading."

Earlier this month, the 818 Tequila founder celebrated her 27th birthday in style and headed to her family's Palm Springs mansion.



"Thank you for all the birthday love," she wrote with a love heart emoji while sharing a glimpse into her celebrations with her followers.

Her famous family were first to send heartfelt messages across social media, with her mum Kris Jenner gushing: "Happy birthday to my beautiful Kenny!!

"You stole my heart from the very moment you were born! You are such an incredibly special girl and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with being your mommy," she added.





"You have brought all of us so much joy and sunshine!!!!"

The momager then thanked her daughter for being an "amazing voice of reason!!!"

She continued: "You are the most amazing daughter, sister, auntie, best friend, dog mommy, therapist and travel buddy,

"You are the kindest soul, the most generous girl, the smartest, funniest, most creative, most understanding, and have grown into the most amazing business woman with an incredible work ethic,' said Jenner.

"You are beautiful inside and out. I’m so so proud of you. I love you beyond measure forever and ever. Mommy."

