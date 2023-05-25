Khloe Kardashian struggled to connect with surrogate child

Khloe Kardashian has candidly shared how she struggled to connect with her newborn son who she had through surrogacy.

In the teaser for the hotly anticipated new season of The Kardashians, the mother of two called the process a "mind f**k," nodding to Scott Disick when he asked whether she felt less connected to Tatum than her daughter, True.

"I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby," the reality star and Good American founder shared in a confessional. "I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re sort of separated. It’s such a transactional experience 'cause it’s not about him."



While she disclaimed that surrogacy isn't a bad thing, she went on to add that she wished "someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it."

"It’s still great, it’s just very different."

It comes after the star jokingly admitted she was fed up with people confusing her with her "hot as f**k" sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

In a string of Instagram stories last week, she wrote: "I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help."

She then launched into a mini Instagram project, sending her millions of followers into hysterics.

"This is my sister Kourtney. She's pretty fabulous, gorgeous, hysterical… So I get how people mix us up."

She then noted that "a few ways to tell us apart is that 99% of the time Kourt is a brunette, whereas I am 99% of the time a blonde."

"I get it she is hot as f***... Again, maybe this is where people blending us together because we are fucking identical in the way we look," she joked.

It comes after Kourtney was called "Khloe" at her Las Vegas wedding ceremony with Travis Barker. An Elvis impersonator, who officiated the day, mistakenly referred to her as her younger sister.

Recently, reporters and fans called Khloe "Kourtney" outside the Ritz-Carlton in New York.

