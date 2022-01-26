Kid Rock wrote an anti-vaccine song and chanted "Let's Go Brandon" - all before he decided to make a call for American unity.

In a video published to the singer-songwriter's official Facebook page on Monday, he spoke about his upcoming "Bad Reputation" tour, which is set to take off in April, as well as three new songs he's releasing.

"The first song is called 'Last Dance,' rock n' roll song. [It's] loosely based on my parents and their relationship - they've been married for well over 50 years. How the hell that happens in this day and age, I don't know, but God bless them, hope you dig it. The second song is a country feeling song, kind of a country r&b feel called 'Rockin'- rockin' my life away. A very pretty song, I think."

But then he announced the third new track, the most contentious one being: "We The People."

"The last one is kind of a little hard rock-rap tune to the - well, you know all the craziness going on in our world the last several years with politics and the polarization and watching where this country is headed, the social justice. You know, just constantly for being a Trump fan being attacked in the media and everywhere day in [and] day out," Rock said.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Well, you know, I don't mind taking a good punch, but I hit back mother******, and I hit hard. And I think 'We The People' gets into that. And there is a little bit of unity at the end of the song because at the end of the day, I had to get a lot of this stuff out. I write what's real to me," he continued.

It doesn't come as a surprise that the lyrics to his song reaffirm his support of former President Donald Trump, his disdain for Dr. Fauci and Covid mandates.

"We the people in all we do reserve the right to scream 'F*** you'...' Wear your mask, take your pills'. Now a whole generation's mentally ill(Hey-yeah) man, f*** Fauci (Hey-yeah)But Covid's near, it's coming to town. We gotta act quick, shut our borders down. Joe Biden does, the media embraces. Big Don does it, and they call him racist," he said. He also unleashed the "Let's Go Brandon" chant.

Towards the end, Rock addressed unity and said:" But we gotta keep fighting for the right to be free, and every human being doesn't have to agree. We all bleed red, brother; listen to me, it's time for love and unity."

Despite Rock's feelings towards the vaccine, his most recent tour was impacted by it. In August 2021, he had no choice but to cancel two concerts after most of his band contracted Covid, according to HuffPost.

Rock isn't the only musical artist with adverse opinions about Covid restrictions.

British musician Eric Clapton released what seemed to be a rant against the restrictions. Within his video for the song, "This Has Gotta Stop," a wicked puppeteer and protesters waving posters reading "Liberty" and "Stop" appear in the animated music video.

"Enough is enough. I can't take this bs any longer," he said.

Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help this story ride through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.