Kim Kardashian roasted for 'desperate' energy drink collaboration amid Kourtney feud

Kim Kardashian has always been a hot topic, but there's no denying her impressive business mentality with several deals under her belt, including her well-received shape-wear brand, Skims.

But now, the reality star has kickstarted a new venture, and it includes a partnership for an energy drink – and people are divided.

In a recent Instagram upload, The Kardashians star shared her surprise collaboration with Alani Nutrition with a brand new drink called KIMADE.

The photo shows the mother-of-four posing in a swimsuit (Skims, no doubt), stilettos, jewellery and a pink can of the new beverage.

"KIMADE. Coming soon with @AlaniNutrition," she wrote as the caption with a lemon and love heart emoji for good measure.

The post was flooded with thousands of comments, with some diehard fans on board with the new collab. Others weren't so convinced.

One brutal comment read: "The fact that Kim K will do anything to stay relevant!"

Another added: "I hope all u don’t buy this!"

One person bluntly said: "It's giving desperate."

Meanwhile, a third expressed how they believed the collab was more suited for her sister, Khloe Kardashian. "I feel like this collab would’ve made more sense for Khloe," they wrote.

Anyway, for those interested in the new KIMADE drop, founder Alani Nu Founder Katy Hearn said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Kim, who is such an amazing female powerhouse and entrepreneur,"

"Kim's dedication to both her family and creating innovative brands perfectly align with our brand values, making this partnership such a natural fit. We are so excited for everyone to try this flavor, which we know is going to be one of our best yet!"

It's said to be available on 17 July online, before a wider US supermarket rollout.

