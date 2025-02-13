Kim Kardashian makes rare admission about Kanye West divorce

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her divorce from Kanye 'Ye' West, making a rare and candid admission about the end of their marriage.

Kim and Kanye, once one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples – famously known as 'KimYe' – officially filed for divorce in 2021, finalising it the following year. The pair, who married in 2014, share four children together: North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5).

While Kim has remained relatively quiet about the split in public, she recently opened up about her divorce while weighing in on her sister Khloé Kardashian's emotional meeting with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

"That was the love of my life. And if it wasn’t for drugs, I know we would still be married 'til today," Khloé said. "I know I picked the right person at that time. None of us knew he was on drugs until it was at least a year in. That’s what was so terrifying."

The candid revelation prompted Kim to share her own experience.

"That’s the hardest part. I’ve been there," Kim said. "When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it."

In a personal confessional, she continued: "It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end.

"When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over."

Kim previously shared her feelings during a 2021 episode, admitting: "I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that.

"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f***ing failure. It’s my third f***ing marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f***ing loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy."

