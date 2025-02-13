Kim Kardashian has finally given a behind-the-scenes look at the oh-so-painful reality of her teeny tiny Met Gala corset.

In a new episode of season six of The Kardashians, cameras followed the reality star to New York where she met with John Galliano to be fitted into the organ-squeezing Maison Margiela corset that attracted headlines because of its extremity.

Fans also finally discovered the truth behind her "confusing" cardigan at the ball (which some thought could have been a last-minute addition due to a wardrobe malfunction) - but it was actually part of the look all along, and was the star's "favourite" part.

While Kardashian herself called breathing in it an "art form" at the time, experts became concerned about the restriction she was putting on her body, and it would seem that behind closed doors she was dealing with the reality of it too.

In the show, we see the 44-year-old explain how she was about to leave the world-famous fashion party after she'd done the red carpet because she was so uncomfortable in the outfit, when she was cornered by Anna Wintour and made to stay longer.

By the time she made it back to the car (which she had to stand up in just to make it back to the hotel), Kardashian complains she's going to throw up if she doesn't get the corset off.

"Can we go? I'm going to throw up, we need to go", she tells a stylist, who attempts to take the corset off in the back of the car, but fails.

"I've never felt this much pain in my life", she adds, before telling the camera in a confessional: "I am claustrophobic... but I've never felt this way before where I feel like I can't breathe...I'm just like actually going to die."

Later in the episode, she gets to breathe a huge sigh of relief when the corset finally comes off, but she's left with a number of harsh indentations in her back from how tight the top was.

Sounds, painful, right? Well, nothing can deter the Kardashians from a major fashion moment, because when asked by producers if the stunt was worth it, she replied: "Abso-f******-lutely. Yes. That's just who I am. If you look good, it's all worth it."

The Kardashians is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney+

