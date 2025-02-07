Kim Kardashian hits back at being called a 'w***e' by famous comedian

Kim Kardashian has hit back after a comedian called her a "w***e" during the Tom Brady roast.

Last year, the Skims mogul attended the Netflix is a Joke festival for the roast of football star Brady, who she was speculated to have dated.

When Kardashian took to the stage, she was greeted with a sea of boos, prompting Kevin Hart to intervene and calm the crowd. "Alright, alright, alright," the reality star chuckled as Hart stepped in with a quick, "Woah, woah".

As the crowd quieted down, she dove into her set, teasing them with a joke about the rumours swirling around her and Brady.

"I’d never say if we did or not," she quipped, "I’d just release a tape."

@goss.ie Kim Kardashian getting booed at the roast of Tom Brady 💔 However, the reality star powered through the negativity and got the crowd laughing in the end 🥰

Brady, himself, also took to the stage with a few lighthearted jokes.

"Thank you so much for being here. I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight. Not because of this, but because her kids are home with their dad," he said, referring to Kanye 'Ye' West.

The show also featured comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who said: "She’s had a lot of Black men celebrating her end-zone. Kim, word of advice, close your legs. You have more public beef than Kendrick [Lamar] and Drake."

In a teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians, which just made its return to screens, Kardashian addresses being called a "w***e" with one of her friends calling the roast "so f***ed up."

A nonchalant Kardashian wasn't as fussed, responding: "It is just like the easiest joke. They would have said it about anyone."

"Am I supposed to sit there and be like, 'How innovative, you called me a w***e'," she asked.

