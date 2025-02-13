Kim Kardashian gets 'married' – but it's not all that it seems

Kim Kardashian has recently been spotted 'getting married' – but before fans rush to the internet for answers, there's more to the story than meets the eye.

The reality star and Skims mogul recently ventured into acting. And no, we're not talking about the family's reality show, The Kardashians. Instead, she's made appearances in American Horror Story, had a cameo in Disaster Movie, and even voiced the character Delores in PAW Patrol.

This week, photos of Kardashian kissing model and No Hard Feelings actor Matthew Noszka on a Malibu beach surfaced online. The 44-year-old was donning a white bridal gown as Noszka sported a powder blue suit and white shirt.

The snaps, shared by the Mail Onlineand social media, were seemingly a part of a wedding scene as Kardashian gears up to star in Ryan Murphy's All's Fair series.

Although details about the show remain under wraps, it's said to centre around an all-female team of divorce lawyers in LA. The Hulu series is also reportedly executive-produced by Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Actress Sarah Paulson is also set to star in the show. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment about Kardashian's pivot into acting, she shared: "I think it is absolutely time for people to take Kim Kardashian seriously as an actress. She was absolutely excellent in American Horror Story: Delicate."

She continued: "I think the show we're about to do together is going to be a tremendous amount of fun and she's going to be glorious on it. I have absolutely no doubt about that. Zero."

