Kim Kardashian has hit back at the criticism she received after she rapidly lost 16lbs in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress at the Met Gala.

Kardashian appeared on the Met Gala red carpet wearing Monroe's original outfit that she wore while singing 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

After the dress initially didn’t fit her, she lost the weight by wearing a sauna suit twice a day, running on the treadmill, cutting out all sugar and all carbs, and eating veggies and protein.

“I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict," Kardashian told Vogue at the time. "It was such a challenge."

Some people then spoke out against the unhealthy habits Kardashian was promoting, with actress Lili Reinhart posting on her Instagram story to call Kardashian's statements ignorant and "disgusting".

Kardashian on the red carpet at the Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The 41-year-old has now defended her weight loss in an interview with the New York Times, and compared herself to actors who change their bodies for roles.

“To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.’ Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me,” Kardashian said.

“I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?’”

The reality star also said that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy” to lose the weight.

It comes after Don Brooks, Kardashian's trainer who also owns Don-A-Matrix, spoke to TMZ and defended the Keeping up with the Kardashians star saying, "it wasn't a starving yourself type of thing."

Brooks explained that Kardashian ate a well-balanced diet and "put in the work" sometimes working out twice a day, although the trainer mentioned at times she "wouldn't eat as much.

