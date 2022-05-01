The highly anticipated Met Gala returns tomorrow and there is plenty to be excited about in preparation for fashion's biggest night out.

Known as "the Oscars of the East Coast" the Met Gala features people's favorite celebrities dressed to the nines in extravagant costume attire.

In recent years the Met Gala has become a staple in pop culture with memes and iconic outfits forever immortalized on the internet. But the event has actually been going on for nearly 50 years and has a long, intricate history.

For people looking to watch tomorrow's red carpet, here's what you should know about fashion's biggest night out.

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala, or Met Ball, is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Although it's become much more than that in recent years.

It was started in 1948 as a way to raise money for the newly founded Costume Institute and mark the opening of the annual exhibit. Attendees were mainly members of high society who paid to attend the gala and eat dinner.

The gala became extravagant, centered around a cohesive theme, in the 1970s and since then has become more and more elaborate. In 1995, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, took over Met Gala duties turning the extremely exclusive event into what it is today.

Those invited must dress according to theme, walk the red carpet, attend a cocktail hour and dinner (in recent years there have also been performances) then typically head out or to an after-party.

This year's theme is "Gilded Glamour".

Diana Ross performs at the 2003 Met Gala Getty Images

Who goes to the Met Gala?

The gala is an extremely exclusive event, not only do guests have to be invited but they also have to pay to attend. Individual tickets are rumored to cost around $30,000.

Typically, designers or brands will pay for a table, rumored to cost $200,000 - $30,000, then fill the table with their picks of celebrities. Although every invited guest, even on behalf of a designer, must be approved by Wintour.

Wintour gives free tickets out to up-and-coming designers every year as well.

The number of attendees changes every year, although it's typically 600 or less. Invites are given based on current status and reputation.

In order to attend the Met Gala, attendees must be invited and approved by Anna Wintour Getty Images

What are the rules of the Met Gala?

In order to keep the event exclusive and well-mannered, there are a set of rules attendees must follow.

Despite the event including some of the most high profile people in the world, there are no cell phones, no social media, no selfies, and no publicists allowed. Attendees also must adhere to the seating chart that Wintour spends countless hours perfecting.

Reportedly Wintour has banned odd-smelling food allowed at dinner including parsley, onion, or garlic.

Other basic rules include no smoking in the museum and nobody under the age of 18 may attend, and no

There are rules attendees must adhere to, including no smoking inside the museum Getty Images

Where is the Met Gala?

Since the 1970s the gala has been hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Who hosts the Met Gala?

Every year four to five celebrities are chosen to host the gala as co-chairs, this year Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds are hosting.

Last year, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka hosted.

Blake Lively poses with the late Karl Lagerfeld at the 2011 Met Gala Getty Images

When is the Met Gala?



The gala is almost always the first Monday in May.

Depending on world events, like the Covid-19 pandemic or 9/11, the date of the gala can change. The 2020 Met Gala was canceled and the 2021 gala was held in September.

You can watch the red carpet beginning at 6 pm EST on E!, or stream on E!,Vogue.com.

