Kim Kardashian confesses that her daughter prefers spending time with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian made a candid confession on the latest episode of The Kardashians when her daughter North said she preferred it at her dad's house.

Kim legally divorced Kanye West in 2021 and has since shared honest snippets about her life on her famed reality show.

During a conversation with Kourtney, the mum-of-four said North cried because she doesn't have an apartment.

"She'll go to her dad, she'll be like 'Dad is the best, he has it all figured out,'" Kim told her sister. "'He doesn't have a nanny, he doesn't have a chef, he doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment'. And she'll start crying, 'Why don't you have an apartment? I can't believe we don't have an apartment'."

Kourtney, the founder of Poosh and Lemme supplements, went on to claim that her kids also do the same with her ex Scott Disick.

"'Dad has the best house, your house sucks'," she said, quoting her children. "He has the best house. It's not super big, the vibe's better'.

"I feel like everything falls on the parent that's more involved."

In a separate segment that has since gone viral, North is seen eating a raw onion like an apple. Kim said the 10-year-old was sent to her "as a lesson" to learn more patience.

"She teaches me patience, she has taught me a lot about life," Kim told producers.

When North was asked how she felt about the work her mum does, she candidly responded: "What does she do?"

Fans of the show were left in hysterics from the one-liner, with one writing: "North West eating an onion like an apple and replying to the question “what do you think about what your mum does?” with “what does she do?” is the best thing ever. Iconic."

Another added: "North West is hilarious."

