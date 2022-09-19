King Charles is a descendant of the real 'Count Dracula', and of all the royal stories to emerge this week this is one we definitely didn’t expect.

It has emerged that Charles is a distant relative of 15th century figure Vlad the Impaler.

The figure was the ruler of Wallachia in Romania who was infamous for his torture method of impaling enemies on wooden spikes.

His horrific practices have led him to be linked with Bram Stoker’s Dracula over the years, with many assuming he proved the inspiration for the literary creation.

According to Romania Tour Store, Charles is the great-grandson 16 times removed of Vlad.

The pair are related through Queen Mary, who was the consort of George V.

Charles is distantly linked to the inspiration behind Dracula Getty

The king has visited Transylvania before too, and is said to hold an admiration for Romania after first visiting in 1998. He now owns a cottage in the village of Viscri.

Classic novel Dracula was first published in 1897 and tells the story of Transylvanian noble, Count Dracula, a vampire who arrives in the English seaside town of Whitby.

Vlad the Impaler is said to have influenced the creation of Dracula Sean Gallup/Getty Images

It's certainly one royal connection we never would have predicted.

