Kourtney Kardashian hits back at Instagram critics calling her bathroom feast 'nasty'

Kourtney Kardashian has hit back at critics who caused a social media storm over a burger in a bathroom.

On Wednesday (29 March), the reality star shared a string of candid photos with her 216 million Instagram followers. One snap showed Kardashian posing in an Agnostic Front tracksuit while holding her Lemme vitamins. Meanwhile, another showed the mum-of-three sporting a glamorous silver gown.

One candid snap, however, garnered attention for all of the wrong reasons – and Kardashian wasn't even in the shot.

The photo showed a bubble bath surrounded by plates of food and snacks, including chicken tenders, macarons, strawberries and a bowl of fruit. The feast was accompanied by bottles of champagne dotted around the bathroom.

Fans were quick to highlight a leftover burger and chips perched on the toilet seat.

"Food in the bathroom is not the move," one person wrote in a comment that racked up over 2,000 likes, while a second penned: "That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of."

The Poosh founder later followed up with an Instagram story calling out unimpressed fans. Sharing the photo, she wrote "the comments about this photo" followed by several swirly face emojis.





@kourtneykardash/Instagram





Luckily for Kardashian, not all of the comments were coming after her bathroom feast.

One fan jumped to her defence, writing: "People are commenting about food in the bathroom but you take your phone into the bathroom and then have it at the table to take pics of your food…same difference…let Kourt live…"

Another added: "Lol @ everyone on here being more concerned about someone else’s life vs their own. Get a life! If @KourtneyKardashian wasn’t so well known you wouldn’t bat an eyelid. Who cares! It’s her home/her space She’s human…"

