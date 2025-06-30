'The ending sucks': Squid Game Season 3 finale blasted by fans

Squid Game Season 3 landed on Netflix on Friday (27 June) with loads of people binging the popular TV show over the weekend, excited to find out how it ended.



But loads of people who have seen the popular South Korean series to its conclusion have blasted its ending and what happens through the course of the final season.

Without giving away any Season 3 spoilers, its picks up exactly where Season 2 left off.

But fans took to social media to vent their fury at how events unfolded over the course of the final six episodes.

One person posted the horse drawing meme representing the first and second seasons being spectacular but the third... not so much.

Another posted a gif and said: "Glad that I'm not the only one who thought the ending SUCKS."

"There's a better ending he could write but decided to wrote [sic] a chopped one," one posted, again with the horse meme.

Another said: "No way Squid Game Season 3 Episode 2 did all that bs in a SINGLE episode."

"Season 2 and Season 3 felt like they were written by a different person btw," one posted.

Another posted a meme that was less than complimentary about the new season.

"Do you know how hard it is to continue watching this s*** when there is not a single character left I'm rooting for," one mused.

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.