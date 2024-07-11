Kris Jenner hints at future marriage to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner has seemingly hinted about the possibility of marrying her long-term partner Corey Gamble.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the Kar-Jenner matriarch revealed to pals she's not completely ruling marriage out.

The conversation started when Jenner was filling in Faye Resnick and Kathy Hilton about her upcoming hysterectomy surgery.

"I thought you were gonna tell me you’re getting married," Hilton said, to which Jenner quipped: "I mean, not right this very second."

"I thought you were gonna say six in the morning [tomorrow]. I’m like, 'That’s a little early for me to be…'" Hilton joked.

Despite not having any immediate plans to marry soon, Jenner told her friends that they would "totally be bridesmaids when I get married. So maybe when I'm 70."

Getty Images

In the episode, the couple address their 25-year age gap, with Jenner telling the camera: "I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, 'Why do you want to date somebody older than you?' I didn't get the age gap."

Corey reassured Jenner, prompting her to add: "He taught me that age is just a number. F****** big number, but it's a number."

"Listen, I can't explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years and we have a great time."

Jenner first met Gamble at a party in 2014, and the pair soon started dating.

Jenner previously wed Robert Kardashian, the father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob, in 1978. She later married Caitlyn Jenner from 1991 to 2013 and the pair share Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.