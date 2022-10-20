Logan Paul and KSI's £2 energy drink has been flying off shelves across the UK – and now, people are turning to eBay to flog the popular beverage for hundreds of pounds.

Prime Hydration has been selling out within minutes of being restocked, with fans of the YouTubers waking up at 5am in an attempt to get their hands on the drink.

Some stores have even implemented a three-bottle limit for customers, forcing eager people to turn to resales online.

One eBay listing is selling a batch of 12 bottles for a staggering £400 ($448). Meanwhile, another single lemon and lime flavour have been listed at £30 ($33).

Demand for the drink - which comes in 11 different flavours, including blue raspberry, tropical punch, lemon-lime, and orange - is now leading to shortages.

The drink is stocked exclusively by Asda, and many stores have sold out, leading to it being branded by web users as "the most valuable hydration drink on the planet".

Photographs show empty shelves at a store on Silver Street in Worcester, where a staff member revealed they were selling out "within 30 minutes".

The supermarket has even had to make a plea for people to "shop responsibly" amid the chaotic scenes of school children storming into the stores.

One Worcester resident added: "It's crazy. Kids are getting up at 5am to get their hands on them and then flogging them on for profit once they get to school.

"It's becoming like gold dust. All this for an energy drink."

Elsewhere, in Scotland it was reported that the bottles were being sold behind barriers at the cigarette booth to protect staff.

And in Kent, a 17-year-old was arrested after a box of Prime Hydration was stolen from an Asda in Ashford.

In County Durham, shoppers revealed bottles of Prime Hydration at one store were completely gone by 9am on Saturday (15/10).

Asda's customer services Twitter account is also being bombarded with requests from shoppers asking when they will be back in stock.

Asda replied to several customers, saying: "Prime hydration has been in very high demand since it hit our shelves this year.

"The best thing to do is visit your store frequently and keep an eye out for stock, as it is very popular and sells fast. Thank you and good luck!"

